High School band star, 17, drowns in Georgia lake – the fourth in less than a month

A 17- year- old high school trainee has actually passed away in a drowning mishap at a Georgia lake– ending up being the fourth individual to pass away in the exact same body of water in less than a month.

The body of Cristofer Acosta-Farias was pulled from Lake Lanier in Gainesville on Friday afternoon, an hour after he stopped working to re- emerge after vanishing underneath the surface area of the water while swimming from a dock to the coast.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hall County Fire reacted to the call near Balus Creek Park at 5pm and situated Acosta-Farias’ body soon later on utilizing finder.

Acosta-Farias was discovered by authorities in a part of the lake that is more than 27 feet deep.

Department of Natural Resources Spokesperson Mark McKinnon stated it’s presently uncertain what might have triggered the teenager to go under.

A GoFundMe page has actually been established by pals of Acosta-Farias to assist his household raise cash for his funeral service, having actually raised currently raised $6,000

The 17- year- old was a junior at West Hall High School and was an 11 th grade baritone gamer in the school’s band.

In a prolonged and moving homage post released on the band’s Facebook page, the school kept in mind Acosta-Farias as a ‘gem’ and an ‘absolute light’.

‘He was sweet, vulnerable, kind, and strong. He had a tremendous work ethic and loved to have fun with his band family,’ the post, authored byMrs Wilson-Fields, checks out. ‘When I consider Cristof, a couple of things enter your mind. I liked hearing him state “LET’S GO” on the marching field. He had a thriving, deep loud voice. When asked to COUNT LOUD on the marching field, his voice grew over all of the low brass.’

Wilson-Fields included that ‘Cristof was a strong boy who was not scared to be susceptible. He informed me of a few of his individual battles. He acknowledged his errors, excused them, and gained from them.

‘He knew the kind of person he wanted to become, and he was constantly working toward becoming a better person. But Cristof was already such a wonderful young man and he will be so, so missed,’ she continued, including that he will never ever be forgotten.

The West Hall High School Band is holding a candlelight vigil to honor Acosta-Farias at 8: 30 pm on Sunday at Balus Creek Park, beside Lake Lanier where he passed away.

Acosta-Farias’ drowning is at least the fourth to have actually taken place at Lake Lanier inJuly Two of those took place throughout the Fourth of July weekend, DNR authorities stated.

Bruce Lee Hild never ever resurfaced after he leapt from a moving boat near Duckett Mill Campground on Friday, July 3, according to the park. His body was recuperated around 7pm later on that day.

Less than 24 hours later on, a 45- year- old Texas guy, Jesus Jimenes, drowned at the lake after entering into the water to swim.

And on Tuesday July 14, the body of a Stone Mountain was recuperated from the water after a days- long search.

Much like Acosta-Farias, Bentley Nwgbara, 28, delved into the waters of Lake Lanier near Harbor Landing on July 11 and never ever resurfaced.