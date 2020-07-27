High-Ranking Democrat Jerry Nadler Says Antifa Violence In Portland Is ‘A Myth’

On Sunday, Democrat House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler informed journalism that the violent Antifa riots in Portland were “a myth.”

Nadler’s claim runs counter to sufficient video proof distributing all over social networks and likewise opposes what the Department of Homeland says about the continuous turmoil in Portland.

I encountered Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting inPortland . His action? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas &#x 1f1fa; &#x 1f1f8; (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Department of Homeland Security concerns a declaration on the violence in Portland, Oregon

“The violent situation Portland has witnessed for the past eight weeks continues with violent anarchists rioting on the streets as federal law enforcement officers work diligently and honorably to enforce federal law, defend federal property, and protect the lives of their fellow officers,” DHS stated on Sunday in a declaration.

“As federal officers left the courthouse to respond to attacks on the fence, just like on previous nights they were met by rioters with hard projectiles, mortar style fireworks and lasers that can cause permanent blindness,” the declaration checked out. “Over the previous 24 hours, such assaults have resulted in at least 14 federal officers injured.”

Democrat Ralph Nadler says to @fleccas it’s a “myth” that violence & & fires are taking place in Portland. Let’s check the tapes. pic.twitter.com/2eDpwUPyzT — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) July 27, 2020

Democrat Nadler says Portland violence a ‘myth’– Is he blind?

Journalist Austen Fletcher approached Nadler and asked if he was opposed to the violent riots.

“It is true. There’s violence across the whole country,” Fletcher stated. “Do you disavow the violence from Antifa that’s happening in Portland right now? There’s riots—”

“That’s a myth that’s being spread only in Washington, D.C.,” Nadler reacted.

“About Antifa in Portland?” Fletcher followed up.

“Yes—” Nadler doubled down.

I have actually remained in DC for less than 2 hours and currently captured NYRep Jerry Nadler not using his mask He likewise stated Antifa is a “myth” What a man! pic.twitter.com/ti1x4bxzvw — Rogan O’Handley &#x 1f1fa; &#x 1f1f8; (@DC_Draino) July 26, 2020

Aide takes the congressman away as press reporter continues to push him on his remark

What seemed an assistant accompanying Nadler entered to get Democrat far from the video camera and blended the Democrat away to an automobile close by.

“Sir, there’s videos everywhere online,” Fletcher stated as Nadler scooted to the waiting vehicle. “There’s fires and riots, they’re throwing fireworks at federal officers. DHS is there.”

“Look online,” Fletcher included. “It gets crazy, Mr. Nadler.”