High-profile Australian sportsman is feared to have drowned on the Gold Coast  

World champion snowboarder Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin has drowned before his family on the Gold Coast.

Pullin, 32, was spearfishing on Palm Beach when that he suffered a shallow water blackout about 10.30am on Wednesday.

He won gold medals at the 2011 and 2013 World Championships and represented Australia at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, where he was the flag bearer.

World champion snowboarder Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin (pictured with his girlfriend Ellidy Vlug) has drowned while spearfishing on the Gold Coast

Another spear fisherman saw the man unresponsive on the ocean floor and got the attention of a surfer, who paddled to shore to alert lifeguards, Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

An on-duty lifeguard then arrived on a jet-ski and hauled Pullin to the beach with the help of surfers.

Lifeguards gave him CPR until Queensland Ambulance paramedics arrived and took over for about 45 minutes, but were unable to save his life.

Pullin holds the Australian flag after receiving one of his World Championships gold medals

Pullin was an experienced free diver and was fishing by himself when that he drowned, and just a couple of weeks posted an image of himself spearfishing.

‘Unreal day in the ocean, whales singing and breaching all around us,’ that he wrote on Instagram.

‘Hanging with great people plus bringing plenty of catch the week.’

Pullin had been dating event manager Ellidy Vlug, 27, for eight years when they met at a party where she did not know who that he was.

The couple in 2016 told Buro magazine how they make their relationship work when he was away competing half the year.

‘Alex breaks out in song and dance all the time. He has an guitar and a few acoustic guitars which he’ll just randomly rock out and start singing at the top of his lungs and dancing like crazy. It’s really fun to watch,’ Ms Vlug said.

Police said officers were called to the beach prior to 11am and crews remain on the scene.

Pullin’s family were on the beach at the time at witnessed the distressing scene.

Divers on Palm Beach on Wednesday when Pullin drowned while spearfishing