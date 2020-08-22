High Number Of Mail-In And Absentee Primary Ballots Rejected : NPR

Ballots are saved at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio, on April 28, the last day of that state’s primary election. An NPR analysis discovers that more than 500,000 absentee ballots were rejected in primaries this year.
An extremely high number of ballots– more than 550,000– have actually been rejected in this year’s governmental primaries, according to a brand-new analysis by NPR.
That’s even more than the 318,728 ballots rejected in the 2016 basic election and has actually raised alarms about what may take place in November when 10s of countless more citizens are anticipated to cast their ballots by mail, numerous for the very first time.
Election professionals stated novice absentee citizens are far more most likely to make the kinds …