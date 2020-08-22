High Number Of Mail-In And Absentee Primary Ballots Rejected : NPR

toggle caption Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

An extremely high number of ballots– more than 550,000– have actually been rejected in this year’s governmental primaries, according to a brand-new analysis by NPR.

That’s even more than the 318,728 ballots rejected in the 2016 basic election and has actually raised alarms about what may take place in November when 10s of countless more citizens are anticipated to cast their ballots by mail, numerous for the very first time.

Election professionals stated novice absentee citizens are far more most likely to make the kinds …