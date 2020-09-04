High hopes in Hello Youmzain camp ahead of Sprint Cup | Racing News

Connections of Hello Youmzain are in bullish state of mind ahead of his quote to end up being just the 2nd ever double winner of the Betfair Sprint Cup on Saturday.

Kevin Ryan’s speedster lunged late to reject The Tin Man back-to-back triumphes in Haydock’s Group One function 12 months ago – and made a foot-perfect start to the present project by declaring Royal Ascot splendor in the Diamond Jubilee.

Hello Youmzain has actually given that completed fifth in the July Cup and runner-up in the Prix Maurice de Gheest – and hopes are high that a go back to Merseyside can see him end up being the very first horse to win a 2nd Sprint Cup given that Be Friendly landed the very first 2 runnings in 1966 and 1967.

Adam Ryan, assistant to his daddy, stated: “Hello Youmzain came out of France in excellent order. He takes his racing extremely well and is precisely where we desire him at this moment.

” I believe you need to be positive about his opportunity. He has excellent kind at Haydock – the only time he has actually been beaten there was on his 2nd start as a two-year-old which was by a horse (San Donato) who would go on to complete 3rd in the French 2,000 Guineas.

“Haydock plainly plays to his strengths and he goes there as the protecting champ. I believe it is reasonable to state that he is probably the one they all need to beat.

“It would be excellent accomplishment for the …