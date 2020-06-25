High court judges urge justice minister ‘to act within the law’   – Armenian News

The chairman and three members of the Constitutional Court have issued a name to the minister of justice, warning him towards “acting beyond the scope of law” in dealing with the constitutional amendments.

In their joint enchantment, Hrayr Tovmasyan, Alvina Gyulumyan, Felix Tokhyan and Hrant Nazaryan responded notably to Rustam Badasyan’s current assertion saying plans to sack the three judges of the excessive court and terminate Tovmasyan’s tenure “in two days’ time” to nominate him a CC member.

Citing the regulation on the Constitutional Court, notably Section 5, Article 88 thereof, the judges declare that the chair and the members of the excessive judicial physique “are authorized to officiate after the expiry of the 12-year period” (earlier than the entry into impact of Chapter 7 of the Constitution) to finish their tenure established underneath the 2005 constitutional amendments.

The judges insist that the mentioned norm of the constitutional authorized act is “subject to an unnconditional implementation” on condition that it was neither disputed by the Constitutional Court to be declared unconstitutional nor acknowledged null and void by the National Assembly

“Considering the above, we urge the corresponding officials to refrain from acting beyond the scope of their authority prescribed by the Constitution and the laws,” they mentioned.