High court judges’ complaint submitted to ECHR ‘within specified timefranes’ – Armenian News

The appeal by the chair and 3 other judges of the Constitutional Court grumbling about violations of the right to period has actually been currently submitted to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), according to Siranush Sahakyan, a co- creator of the Legal Path NGO.

Speaking to Tert am, the attorney stated that they abided by the appointed timeframe of August 28 to lodge the needed files.

“The Court will issue a notice as to the future steps – to both the applicant[s] and the Government,” she stated, highlighting an infraction of Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights (Right to a reasonable trial).

Sahakyan likewise mentioned to violations of the right to ownership and the lack of enough legal solutions in the domestic courts. Sahakyan kept in mind that the state officially referred to legal treatments “with underlying political motives unrelated to real legal objectives”.

The judgment My Step parliamentary faction authorized the proposed constitutional reforms on June 22 without the high court’s favorable conclusion. Under the questionable modifications, Tovmasyan stopped as chairman however stayed a judge at the Constitutional Court; the 3 other members who had actually officiated for over 12 years (Alvina Gyulymyan, Hrant Nazaryan and Felix Tokhyan) had their term had their periods ended.