High court judges call for authorities’ ‘unconditional respect’ for Constitution – Armenian News

The chairman and 6 different members of the Constitutional Court have launched a joint assertion expressing their concern over the current developments across the excessive judicial physique.

Hrayr Tovmasyan, Alvina Gyulumyan, Felix Tokhyan, Arayik Tunyan, Ashot Khachatryan, Hrant Nazaryan and Arevik Petrosyan additionally known as upon the general public authorities to reveal an “unconditional respect” for the Constitution.

“We, the undersigned judges, are extremely involved over the current developments across the Constitutional Court, which brought on additionally Armenian and worldwide organizations to voice their sturdy-worded positions. We call upon all the general public authorities to information themselves solely and completely by the Constitution in all their actions and selections.

“The Constitutional Court continues exercising its authority in a regular manner, ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution,” they stated.