High court chief blasts parliament’s move to pass ‘anti-constitutional’ legal act – Armenian News

The chair of the Constitutional Court on Tuesday voiced his criticism towards the parliamentary majority’s help to the controversial amendments to the fundamental regulation, questioning the validity of the measure.

Speaking to reporters, Hrayr Tovmaasyan referred notably to the constitutional oversight mechanism (enshrined beneath the present Constitution), which he mentioned ought to be indispensably relevant to any constitutional modification.

He additionally cited the legal precept not entitling a person to abide by a legal act “which is null and void by definition”. “Demonstrating a great restraint, I have to state that what happened at the National Assembly yesterday evoked a feeling of shame in me as a lawyer – and a co-author of the Constitution,” he mentioned, citing additional the absence of a judicial treatment relevant to related conditions beneath the home legal guidelines

Asked to touch upon the Venice Commission’s advisory opinion, Tovmasyan promised to handle the doc intimately within the close to future to give “both political and legal evaluations”.