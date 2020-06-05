High blood pressure doubles risk of death from coronavirus, study finds

“It is important that patients with high blood pressure realise that they are at increased risk of dying from Covid-19. They should take good care of themselves during this pandemic and they need more attention if they are infected with the coronavirus,” said Professor Fei Li.

But individuals with high blood pressure and never on treatment were at even greater risk, the researchers found.

“In addition, there have been 140 patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 who had discontinued their anti-hypertensive treatment as a result of various reasons. We discovered that this was of a greater risk of dying from the coronavirus.

“Therefore, we suggest that patients should not discontinue or change their usual anti-hypertensive treatment unless instructed by a physician.”

Last year NHS data from the Health Survey for England found that high blood pressure was rising in adults in the UK.

Some 26 percent of women had the condition comparedto 30 per cent of men. Two thirds of men 75 or over involve some form of hypertension.

Research from the British Heart Foundation found as much as four million people beneath the age of 65 live with untreated high blood pressure.

The researchers in China had initially suspected that medication used to treat high blood pressure could increase susceptibility to infection, however the results showed that this had not been the case.