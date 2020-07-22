High Back Executive Office Chair – Big Tall Bonded Leather Ergonomic Computer Desk Swivel Chair, Thick Padded Headrest Wide Armrest



Price: $225.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 18:11:25 UTC – Details)





★ Selected Material – We make sure that we use quality materials for maximum comfort and style. The chair is made with Bonded leather that gives it a unique and elegant style and that makes it the perfect addition to any office. The high density foam back and seat cushion add comfort while you are sitting in it

★ Strong and Solid Construction- This big and tall home office desk chair has a heavy duty base and nylon rolling casters that make it incredibly easy to move around but also keep you steady when you work. The chair can withstand up to 350 pounds and it is very easy to assemble and set up

★ Ergonomic Design – The high back design gives you maximum lumbar support for comfort and convenience. The chair has soft high density foam padding and waterfall seat edge for less pressure on the back of your legs so you can stay comfortable even when you have to sit for hours

★ Risk Free Purchase – Our customer service team is always here to respond to your email within 24 hours. We provide 1 year warranty on replacement parts. Just enjoy your free-risk purchase of this chair