HiFuture TidyBuds Pro Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

There’s no arguing with the ease of true wireless earphones; these small and entirely wire-free earphones will be the future of personal audio. However, the size and form factor of most true wireless earphones and their charging cases means that battery life does not usually exceed 30 hours in total. Would you therefore believe us if we told you that you could have true wireless earphones with over 3 x the battery life of the Apple AirPods?

That’s exactly what the merchandise we’re reviewing today claims to offer – the Rs. 4,499 HiFuture TidyBuds Pro promise over 100 hours of battery life per charge cycle. Furthermore, the charging case can be utilized as a handy power bank for the other devices. How do these earphones sound, and is that bold claim of battery life authentic? Find out in our review.

The TidyBuds Pro earphones have touch controls

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro design and specifications

We haven’t seen a lot of innovation, or a sense of adventure, when it comes to design in the affordable true wireless space, and the HiFuture TidyBuds Pro sticks to a safe appear and feel. The earpieces are large, with a 70mAh battery in each one of these. We initially expected this to be a problem for the fit, however the plastic casings keep them light, and ensured they stayed set up when used while we went about our usual activities.

The stalks that extend in to the ears were occasionally an issue for us when it found comfort and noise isolation. The included ear guidelines are small and rather flimsy, with even the biggest of the three included pairs scarcely offering any in-ear seal. Because with this lack of seal and the large size of the earpieces themselves, we usually had to modify them, and didn’t like how they can fit in our ears.

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro earphones have touch controls, with the control area on the outer section of each earbud. There’s also an interesting black-and-green HiFuture logo on each one of these. The gesture controls are easy enough to get used to, work very well, and allow you to control most key functions directly from the headset, including playback, answering or rejecting calls, and invoking the voice assistant on your own smartphone. Unfortunately, volume cannot be controlled on the earbuds, and will need to be adjusted on the source device.

The charging case of the HiFuture TidyBuds Pro is its most impressive feature, with a massive battery capacity of 3,000mAh. Naturally, the case is just a bit bigger than what we’re used to seeing on affordable true wireless earphones. It isn’t unreasonably large though; it may still easily fit into your pocket. The earphones magnetically latch onto the interior of the case, and the lid also runs on the magnet to keep firmly shut.

The port placement at the rear of the case is strangely uneven

The front of the case has four indicator lights to provide you with a rough estimate of the battery level of the case it self, while the right back has two ports – a full-sized USB Type-A port, and a smaller USB Type-C port. The latter is used to charge the case it self, while the former can be used to charge other devices. It’s functional, but the the uneven positioning of the 2 ports at the back looks a bit strange.

Using the case as a power bank worked not surprisingly, but power delivery was slow. It’s a useful feature to have none the less. It could give your smartphone’s battery a small boost on the go, or charge other accessories such as for instance fitness trackers or smartwatches.

We could actually get around six hours of use from the earphones on the full charge (against the claimed figure of eight hours), and the case is claimed to provide an additional 12 full charges to the earphones. We weren’t in a position to test this completely, but it took three full charges of the earphones to cause one of the four indicator lights on the case to go out, suggesting that it is likely possible ahead quite near the company’s claim.

We estimate that you’ll be able to get around 80-85 hours usage per charge cycle from the HiFuture TidyBuds Pro. This isn’t quite the 100 hours that the organization claims, but is still notably higher than whatever else we’ve tested in the product segment.

Other specifications are as you had expect from budget true wireless earphones; the HiFuture TidyBuds Pro supports Bluetooth 5, and contains 6mm dynamic drivers in each earpiece. The SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs are supported, and the sales package also includes three pairs of ear recommendations and a USB Type-C cable.

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro performance

Although battery life on the HiFuture TidyBuds Pro is exemplary, sound quality doesn’t quite live up to that standard. While we weren’t entirely disappointed with the earphones when it comes to sound quality, they were somewhat dull and lacked any real appeal; the sound was about as ordinary as we’ve heard, even for this price. We tested the earphones with a OnePlus 7T Pro (Review) as the primary source device, using the AAC Bluetooth codec for listening.

Starting with Sub Focus’ Could This Be Real, we liked the initial thump in the track, however it didn’t simply take long before things started to sound a bit muddy. When the track found myself in its stride, we found the sound too warm, with the low-end a touch too forceful and overbearing on the rest of the frequency range. The bass absolutely had some raw punch to it, but the trouble was that it made the overall sound come across as a bit unpleasant.

The earphones ran for about six hours per charge during our testing

The sonic signature may appeal to those looking for raw attack, and probably won’t be too bad if you’re used to low-resolution streaming or listen to Radio a lot. However, any half-decent audio streams or files tended to create out having less detail and refinement in the HiFuture TidyBuds Pro. Despite utilizing the AAC codec, the earphones simply weren’t able to draw out much from the tracks, instead staying with what most would call a safe sound. It’s one that we found to be dull and ordinary.

Switching to Gotye’s State Of The Art in FLAC format with the quantity turned entirely up did not produce the outcomes we’re used to either. Instead, we got an audio that was just marginally much better than with a compressed audio stream, only slightly improving in terms of imaging and stereo separation. The incredibly well engineered, step-by-step and immersive track did actually fall flat, sounding somewhat more than boring. Compared with a of another options in this price segment that we’ve recently reviewed, it was disappointing.

While the average tuning of the drivers is basically to blame for this ordinary sound, the poor fit and noise isolation did not make things any better. The sound felt uneven and imbalanced occasionally, and even the slightest movement of our head would sometimes affect the way the TidyBuds Pro sounded.

Using the HiFuture TidyBuds Pro for calls yielded mixed results. We did not have much trouble in quiet indoor environments, but outdoors, the earphones were on occasion impossible to use as callers couldn’t hear us at all. We also faced an odd issue once – the earphones disconnected from our smartphone in the middle of a call. This issue did not repeat it self beyond the single occasion.

The charging case features a massive 3,000mAh battery, and can be utilized as a powerbank

Verdict

There really are a lot of true wireless headsets priced under Rs. 5,000, but none quite offer what the HiFuture TidyBuds Pro brings to the dining table: segment-leading battery life. With over 80 hours of battery life per charge cycle (as per our estimates), here is the true wireless headset to go for when you yourself have trouble remembering to charge your earphones. The proven fact that the charging case works as an electric bank can be an added bonus, considering that it really is small enough to slip in your pocket.

However, sound quality is ordinary and lacking in such a thing special. The sound isn’t offensive or unpleasant at all, and will suit basic listening preferences fine; there’s just nothing especially noteworthy in the sound of the HiFuture TidyBuds Pro. The odd design of the earphones and case are further cons that we do not feel are sufficiently offset by the main one big pro.

Options like the Noise Shots X3 and Shanling MTW100 are better on the whole, even when they can’t match the HiFuture TidyBuds Pro’s exceptional battery life.

Price: Rs. 4,499

Pros

Segment-leading battery life

Charging case can be utilized as an electric bank

AAC Bluetooth codec support

Good bass attack

Cons

Fit and noise isolation is poor

Sound is just a bit muddy and lacks detail

Ratings (out of 5)

Design/ comfort: 3

Audio quality: 2.5

Battery life: 5

Value for the money: 4

Overall: 3

