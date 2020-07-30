Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle – Tracks Water Intake & Glows to Remind You to Stay Hydrated



Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle

Meet our most advanced smart water bottle yet! With all new full-bottle glows, faster syncing and better battery life, the Hidrate Spark 3 makes drinking more water as easy as blink, drink, sync.

Hidrate Spark 3: The Smart Water Bottle



Glows + Tracks

Our smart water bottle features bright glowing reminders that will help you meet your daily hydration goals. A sensor inside the bottle tracks your water intake every time you take a sip and transfers the information to our free hydration app via Bluetooth connection. The app carefully calculates how much hydration you need and, thanks to its integration with most fitness trackers, adjusts your daily water goals to your daily activity level.

Innovative Bottle Design

The Hidrate Spark 3 holds 20 fl oz (592 mL) and is battery-operated. The long-lasting proprietary battery can be easily replaced so you don’t have to worry about charging your bottle every day.

Care Instructions

Made from food safe Polypropylene and Tritan plastic, the Hidrate Spark 3 is BPA free and should be cared for by hand washing the bottle body and sensor stick. The lid and bottom ring are top rack dishwasher safe—ensure they are properly screwed on prior to drinking.

Spark 3 Highlights

No Charging Required

Customizable Reminders

3 Exciting Light Patterns

Fitness Apps Integration

Personalized Water Intake Goals

Hydration History

Access to Friends’ Progress

Location Tracking

Bright, Full-Bottle Glows



A bold glow illuminates the entire bottle to remind you to drink more water, either at regular intervals or when you are behind on your daily hydration goal. Choose from 3 exciting light patterns to match your needs/motivations and let the Hidrate Spark 3 help so you can focus on what really matters.

Accurate Sensor Technology



Every sip you take is automatically tracked by a sensor inside the bottle and recorded to the free Hidrate Spark app, compatible with iOS and most Android phones. Your water intake is seamlessly synced via bluetooth and available for access at any time so you can easily track your progress over days, weeks and months.

Free Hydration App



Easy to set up in a matter of minutes, the Hidrate Spark app was designed to carefully calculate a hydration goal with your activity, location and personal details in mind, as well as track your water intake on-the-go. To help you stay hydrated, the app sends push notifications which you can quickly customize.

Personalized Water Intake Goals



The Hidrate Spark app syncs with most fitness trackers to adjust your personalized hydration goal throughout the day based on your activity level. Works with Fitbit, Apple Watch, Apple Health Kit, Google Fit, Under Armour Record (including MyFitnessPal, MapMyFitness, Endomondo) and Nokia / Withings.

Prioritize your everyday health and wellness by keeping up with your hydration goals! Sensor technology tracks your water intake and syncs your progress to our free hydration tracker app via Bluetooth

Bold NEW glow illuminates the entire bottle to remind you to drink more water, either at regular intervals or when you are behind on your daily water goal; Choose from 3 exciting light patterns

Long-lasting replaceable battery provides an extended operating cycle and is conveniently located at the bottom of the bottle so you can easily replace it without missing a beat

BPA-free bottle features a smooth silicone sleeve that improves grip and minimizes condensation, and a matching finger loop; Fits common cupholders, backpack pockets, and bike bottle cages

Perfect as a gift for friends and family—track each other’s progress and make staying hydrated a fun activity! Lid and bottom ring are dishwasher safe, body and sensor can be hand washed