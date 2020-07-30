Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle – Tracks Water Intake & Glows to Remind You to Stay Hydrated

Price: $59.95
Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle
Meet our most advanced smart water bottle yet! With all new full-bottle glows, faster syncing and better battery life, the Hidrate Spark 3 makes drinking more water as easy as blink, drink, sync.
Hidrate Spark 3: The Smart Water Bottle
Glows + Tracks
Our smart water bottle features bright glowing reminders that will help you meet your daily hydration goals. A sensor inside the bottle tracks your water intake every time you take a sip and transfers the information to our free hydration app via Bluetooth connection. The app carefully calculates how much hydration you need and, thanks to its integration with most fitness trackers, adjusts your daily water goals to your daily activity level.
Innovative Bottle Design
The Hidrate Spark 3 holds 20 fl oz (592 mL) and is battery-operated. The long-lasting proprietary battery can be easily replaced so you don’t have to worry about charging your bottle every day.
Care Instructions
Made from food safe Polypropylene and Tritan plastic, the Hidrate Spark 3 is BPA free and should be cared for by hand washing the bottle body and sensor stick. The lid and bottom ring are top rack dishwasher safe—ensure they are properly screwed on prior to drinking.
Spark 3 Highlights
No Charging Required
Customizable Reminders
3 Exciting Light Patterns
Fitness Apps Integration
Personalized Water Intake Goals
Hydration History
Access to Friends’ Progress
Location Tracking
Bright, Full-Bottle Glows
A bold glow illuminates the entire bottle to remind you to drink more water, either at regular intervals or when you are behind on your daily hydration goal. Choose from 3 exciting light patterns to match your needs/motivations and let the Hidrate Spark 3 help so you can focus on what really matters.
Accurate Sensor Technology
Every sip you take is automatically tracked by a sensor inside the bottle and recorded to the free Hidrate Spark app, compatible with iOS and most Android phones. Your water intake is seamlessly synced via bluetooth and available for access at any time so you can easily track your progress over days, weeks and months.
Free Hydration App
Easy to set up in a matter of minutes, the Hidrate Spark app was designed to carefully calculate a hydration goal with your activity, location and personal details in mind, as well as track your water intake on-the-go. To help you stay hydrated, the app sends push notifications which you can quickly customize.
Personalized Water Intake Goals
The Hidrate Spark app syncs with most fitness trackers to adjust your personalized hydration goal throughout the day based on your activity level. Works with Fitbit, Apple Watch, Apple Health Kit, Google Fit, Under Armour Record (including MyFitnessPal, MapMyFitness, Endomondo) and Nokia / Withings.
