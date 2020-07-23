HIDEit 4 Original PS4 Wall Mount and (2) Controller Wall Mounts (PlayStation 4 Original Bundle) – Works with Limited Edition PS4 Original Consoles – Made in the USA and Trusted Worldwide



Product Description

WALL MOUNT FOR CONVENIENT ACCESS. Wall mount your Original PlayStation 4 and HIDEit behind the TV for an ultra-clean setup or DISPLAYit to show off your limited edition Original PS4 in style.

FLUSH MOUNT DESIGN. Designed specifically for the PlayStation 4 Original, our HIDEit 4 Wall Mount uses the center channel of the PS4 to secure the console. The design makes it easy to slide the PlayStation 4 Original console in and out of the wall mount.

KEEP YOUR PS4 COOL. The HIDEit 4 doesn’t block vent openings, ensuring maximum airflow. Unlike most media cabinets and TV stands, the HIDEit 4 Original PS4 Wall Mount won’t trap heat, keeping your PS4 Original console cool.

STEEL FOR ULTIMATE STRENGTH. Like your TV wall mount, the HIDEit Original PS4 Mount is made in the USA from 16 gauge, cold-rolled steel for strength you can trust. Powder-coat finish won’t rust or chip and protects your PlayStation from scratches.

MOUNTING HARDWARE INCLUDED. No complicated templates. Drill not required. Stud mounting optional. Includes flat head drywall screws and drywall anchors rated for 25 pounds each.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Is this the right PS4 wall mount for my PS4 console? This PlayStation wall mount was designed for the Original PlayStation 4 console. The PlayStation 4 Slim and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles will require a different HIDEit Mount.

Will this hold up in an earthquake? Of course! Our PlayStation 4 wall mount comes with drywall anchors rated for 25lbs each, much more than the weight of the console! Plus, with over 10 years in the industry, we’ve never had a mount fall.

I thought consoles couldn’t go vertical? This was only an issue with the Original Xbox One disc drive (digital content is fine). All PlayStation consoles since the PS2 Slim can be used while vertical, so ditch the PS4 shelf and HIDEit or SHOWit!

BUY THE BUNDLE + SAVE! Includes HIDEit 4 Original PlayStation 4 Mount + (2) HIDEit Universal Controller Mounts

HIDEit 4 ORIGINAL PS4 MOUNT IS COMPATIBLE WITH: Sony Original PlayStation 4

Why is this mount better than the rest?



Our mounts are simple on purpose. No over-engineering. No fake vents or gimmicky “locks”. We care about the aesthetics AND functionality. No bulky mounts here.

After numerous prototypes, only the best product designs make it to production. The mounts are then quality checked by our Warehouse Team in Reno, NV.

With 10+ years experience making mounts, we’re the innovators. Other knock off our marketing and even our product designs, but they can’t replicate our quality + service.

What you see is what you get. Our mounts are real. Our story is real. Our employees are real. We believe in transparency. We MAKEit easy to know more, just search us!

Model

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4 Slim

Original PlayStation 4

PlayStation 3 Super Slim

PlayStation 3 Slim

PlayStation 3

VESA Compatibility

Yes

Yes

No

Requires HIDEit Uni-VESA Adapters

Requires HIDEit Uni-VESA Adapters

Requires HIDEit Uni-VESA Adapters

Color

Black

Black

Black

Black

Black

Black

Mount + 2 Controller Mounts Bundle

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

Better than the rest?

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

