Hidden Magnetic GPS Tracking Device – Car GPS Tracker – Amazing 2 Month Battery-Includes Magnet



Price: $139.95

(as of Jul 20,2020 16:50:55 UTC – Details)



Accurate Real-Time 3G GPS Tracking Free iPhone and Android app $19.99 a month with No Contracts and No Cancellation Fees! Comes ready to use with SIM -Pinpoint accuracy up to 6 feet Lasts up to 2 months on a single charge with location reported every 60 seconds while moving. charger included.

Easy installation-Magnets are included to attach to a flat metal surface of the vehicle-Real-Time GPS Tracking

As low as $19.95 a month | NO Activation Fees | No Contracts | No Cancellation Fees|Cancel anytime-