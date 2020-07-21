Hiboy S2 Lite Electric Scooter – 6.5″ Solid Tires – Up to 10.6 Miles Long-Range & 13 MPH Portable Folding Commuting Kick-Start Boost Scooter for Teens/Adults



MADE FOR TEENS AND ADULTS – With 250W motor, the Hiboy S2 Lite Electric Scooter allows for speeds up to 13 mph, range up to 10.6 miles, climb a 15% grade hill and max load of 180 lbs.

COOL AND UNIQUE – The elegant front cool light makes the Hiboy S2 electric scooter unique and cooler than other scooters you have ever seen.

LIGHT AND PORTABLE – Manufactured with aluminum geometric design frames, the Lite scooter weighs only 21 lbs. And the lightweight and easy-to-fold design bring fun and practical to teenagers and adults to go around campus and downtown.

SAFE AND SOUND – The scooter is equipped with a double braking system. And the four lights system makes sure you can see and be seen at night. Also, there is a ring bell on the handlebar so that you can be heard in the crowd.

SINCERE CUSTOMER SERVICE- Buy it with confidence. Hiboy offers a one-year or 6-month warranty for different parts and 24-hours customer services.