Hibernian players asked to take wage cuts for up to a year due to financial cost of coronavirus | Football News

Hibernian players have been asked to take wage cuts for up to a year due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like most football clubs, Hibs are experiencing to face up to the financial cost of COVID-19 while they look to ensure the long-term viability of the club.

Players and staff are undergoing a 30-day consultation period over cost-cutting after Hibs announced a restructuring process early in the day this week. Discussions are ongoing however it is comprehended there has been initial pushback from the squad.

Head of Academy Eddie May, and youth coaches Grant Murray and Lee Makel are required to leave the club. It is expected the youth academy will be closed down as an ingredient of the cost-cutting measures.

The club’s women’s’ team, one of the absolute most successful in Scotland, are run by the Hibernian Community Foundation – a registered charity – which is unclear if it will be subject to the exact same restructuring process.

Hibernian stated on Monday they predicted the club’s revenues to be halved in the approaching year, plus the current cost structure has not been sustainable.

The Edinburgh side went from promising a healthy and balanced surplus previously in the year to having to acknowledge pay deferrals of among 20 plus 50 % for players and personnel in April, and are today “embarking on a process of consultation with our people over proposals to find cost reductions”.

With typically the Scottish Premiership season technically finished right after clubs the very best to reduce the current strategy, thoughts have turned to the 2020/21 season.

Hibernian and Hearts have placed discussions using the Scottish Rugby Union regarding hosting video games at “bio-secure” Murrayfield Stadium at some point in the future, wherever social isolating measures within crowds might be more easily handled.

But with fits likely to be performed behind closed doors or perhaps in front of severely decreased crowds to begin with, Hibernian have aware of hard times nonetheless to arrive.