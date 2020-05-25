Hibernian confirm departures of Adam Bogdan, Steven Whittaker and Vykintas Slivka | Football News





Steven Whittaker will depart Hibs for the second time in his profession when his contract ends subsequent week

Hibernian have introduced goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, full-back Steven Whittaker and midfielder Vykintas Slivka will depart the membership when their contracts expire within the coming days.

Former Scotland defender Whittaker ends his second spell at Easter Road, having began his profession on the membership whereas Bogdan signed a short-term contract in November final yr, after beforehand having been on mortgage from Liverpool.

On the departures, sporting director Graeme Mathie stated: “I only have good things to say about Adam, Steven and Vykintas, who have been a credit to themselves and the club since the day they arrived.

“They all have totally different tales. Steven is somebody whose growth the membership takes actual pleasure in.

“One of a quantity of younger gamers who emerged from the Academy on the similar time and captured the creativeness, he’s an actual function mannequin and instance of what might be achieved if you dedicate your self to your occupation.

“He has been a constructive, robust affect on team-mates – younger and skilled alike. Given his affiliation with the membership over a protracted interval of time, it would not shock me to see him again at Easter Road in some capability sooner or later.

Adam Bogdan joined the membership on a short-term deal in November final yr

“Adam is somebody I maintain in comparable regard. His pedigree speaks for itself, however his human qualities are what stand out.

“Like Steven, he’s one other who was all the time comfortable to spend time passing on recommendation to youthful gamers seeking to make their approach within the sport.

“Vykintas is someone who came to Easter Road as a young player, looking to establish himself as a first-team player after spending his formative years in the Juventus youth system.

“We’re delighted that, over the course of time, he is turn into a Lithuanian worldwide and loved some nice moments in a Hibs shirt.”

Hibs earlier confirmed mortgage gamers Greg Docherty, Jason Naismith, Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga would return to their guardian golf equipment.