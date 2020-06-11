Hibernian and Hearts could play at Murrayfield after positive early discussions | Football News







The Scottish Rugby Union has had positive early discussions with Hibernian and Hearts over using Murrayfield for football matches.

Murrayfield has the benefit of having a sizable footprint and holds a lot more than three times the capability of both Easter Road and Tynecastle.

Talks have also involved the Scottish government as rugby officials look to aid other sports’ return from the coronavirus suspension.

“These are at early stages but we’re very lucky having the estate around Murrayfield,” said SRU leader Mark Dodson, who estimated the stadium can hold about 10,000 fans despite two-metre social distancing rules.

“We’ve got a lot of room and we’re practised at gaining big events. We have the biggest stadium in Scotland and it’s only natural that if you are going to need to be socially distant, the larger stadium you have, the more chance you have.

“We’ve had conversations with Hibs and Hearts – they’re at an early stage.

“They want to get playing football when they are able to safely. We offer them an alternative and that is a step of progress for sport in general throughout the nation.

“Our intention is to assist the government and play a job in getting sport right back being played.

“If Murrayfield can become a bio-bubble where we can safely get games played, we’re very happy.”