HHS Secretary Azar hits back at Navarro’s criticism of CDC: ‘Inaccurate and inappropriate’

“The comments regarding the CDC are inaccurate and inappropriate,” Azar stated on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” Monday.

Azar’s feedback come after Navarro slammed the CDC over the weekend, saying the company “let the country down” in its early phases of testing for COVID-19.

“Early on in this crisis, the CDC, which really had the most trusted brand around the world in this space — really let the country down with the testing,” Navarro said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Not only did they keep the testing within the bureaucracy, they had a bad test and that set us back.”

But Azar defended the company Monday, saying they “had one error, which was in scaling up the manufacturing of the tests they had developed.”

“There was a contamination that didn’t affect the accuracy of the test, it just led to inconclusive results,” Azar stated, including that the CDC “fixed that within weeks and got it out.”

Azar, although, stated the CDC’s testing “was never going to be the backbone of testing in the United States.”

“What we need is the private sector to develop the tests … get them on the market,” Azar stated Monday.

Azar additionally defended the administration’s coronavirus testing strategies, saying that President Trump “is delivering 300,000 tests per day” and that the U.S. has performed over 10 million assessments.

“That’s the private sector that brings that to bear,” Azar stated. “That’s not the CDC.”

He added: “That’s really leveraging this whole of government approach that the president has marshaled here.”