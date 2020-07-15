HHS confirms coronavirus hospital data will now be sent to DC instead of CDC

“The CDC’s old hospital data gathering operation once worked well monitoring hospital information across the country, but it’s an inadequate system today,” Caputo said in the statement.

The Times said hospitals are to begin reporting the data to HHS on Wednesday, noting also that the “database that will receive new information is not open to the public, which could affect the work of scores of researchers, modelers and health officials who rely on C.D.C. data to make projections and crucial decisions.”

The change comes as the Trump administration continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic — which has already claimed the lives of more than 136,000 Americans — in moves that are increasingly being seen as political.