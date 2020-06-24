Hezbollah threatens Israel with precision guided missiles – Middle East Monitor

The Lebanese Hezbollah movement released a new video on Saturday through which the group threatens to bomb Israel with precision-guided missiles.

The video appears to show the coordinates of sensitive and painful military websites in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Axis of Resistance media touts Hezbollah’s power to precisely bomb targets in #Israel. Nasrallah says: “Today we are not only able to bomb Tel Aviv as a city, but we, God willing, are able to bomb very specific targets in Tel Aviv and also in anywhere in occupied Palestine.” pic.twitter.com/ayrUx1Sl0K — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) June 20, 2020

Also on display were audio clips of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah who is able to be heard claiming that the movement has the capacity to hit “very precise targets” any place in Israel. Hebrew subtitles were added to the video.

“Today, we can not only hit the city of Tel Aviv but also, if God wants and with His help, can hit very precise targets within Tel Aviv,” Nasrallah said.

“We can also hurt anywhere within occupied Palestine,” that he added.

In addition to various social media marketing platforms, the video was also posted on YouTube, but later removed for reportedly violating its policies. The 39-second clip ends with text in Hebrew and Arabic saying, “Whatever you do to block the way — it’s already over and done with.”

Last month, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the liberation of southern Lebanon from Israeli occupation, an unofficial Hezbollah video was released showing its elite Radwan Force training, with veiled threats to Israel used from quotations from both the Qur’an and Bible.

