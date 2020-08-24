Hezbollah releases images of downed Israel drone over Lebanon – Middle East Monitor

The Lebanese resistance motion Hezbollah has actually released images of what it states is an Israeli drone which was shot down on Saturday near the southern border town of Aita Al-Shaab

In a declaration released by the Hezbollah Media Relations Office: “The drone is now in the hands of Islamic Resistance fighters.” The Israeli army verified a drone was downed in south Lebanon however included there “was no concern of information being leaked.” An army representative stated the drone was on a “routine activity”.

Hezbollah media launched images of the Israeli drone that crashed in Lebanese area. pic.twitter.com/HdwgVjIKug — FJ (@Natsecjeff) August 23, 2020

According to one Arabic website which is connected to “Resistance” operations, the drone in concern was recognized as a little Mavic military drone, which was shot down after breaking the Blue Line over Khallet Al-Bahtah, south of Aita Al-Shaab

Last year Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah stated that every Israeli drone which breaches Lebanese airspace is a target, following the downing of 2 armed Israeli drones on a “suicide mission” meant to target a media workplace coming from the Lebanese celebration.

“Hezbollah will not allow such an aggression,” he stated in a telecasted address after the occurrence. “The time when …