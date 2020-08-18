Hezbollah leadership not involved in Hariri murder – Middle East Monitor

There is no proof that the leadership of the Iran- backed Shia Muslim group Hezbollah, or the Syrian federal government, were involved in the 2005 battle that eliminated previous Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, Reuters reported a judge stating today.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon reads the decision in the trial of 4 Hezbollah members charged with conspiracy to eliminate Hariri and 21 others.

“The trial chamber is of the view that Syria and Hezbollah may have had motives to eliminate Mr Hariri and his political allies, however there is no evidence that the Hezbollah leadership had any involvement in Mr. Hariri’s murder and there is no direct evidence of Syrian involvement,” stated Judge David Re, checking out a summary of the court’s 2,600 page choice.

However, according to the Jerusalem Post, the tribunal will likely found guilty 3 senior Hezbollah members– among whom is deceased, and acquit 2 other Hezbollah authorities. The paper called the guys as Salim Ayyash, Hussein Hassab Oneissi and Mustafa Amine Badreddine.

Yesterday, Hariri’s boy Bahaa called on the Lebanese individuals to work out restraint and prevent upset responses following the court’s judgment.

