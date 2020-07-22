Hezbollah fighter killed by Israel strike in Syria – Middle East Monitor

Lebanese Hezbollah has actually stated among the group’s fighters was killed in an Israeli strike which struck near Damascus airport, south of the city, on Monday night.

Ali Kamel Mohsen, a Hezbollah fighter initially from southern Lebanon, was stated a martyr in a death notification which was later on verified by the group.

According to a report by Reuters, Mohsen is thought to have actually passed away throughout Israeli strikes on Monday, which targeted, and hit, an Iranian- backed ammo shop based in the borders of the Syrian capital.

The British- based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated on Monday 5 individuals had actually been killed in the strikes, however that their identities and citizenships were not instantly clear.

An additional 11 individuals were hurt throughout the strikes, amongst them 4 foreign fighters and 7 Syrian members of an air-defence system, the group stated.

After Monday’s strikes, Syrian state media reported the armed force had actually warded off numerous of the attacks utilizing the nation’s air defences and declared Israel had actually performed the attack from the inhabited Golan Heights.

Meanwhile, pro-Hezbollah Lebanese news channel Al-Mayadeen reported Mohsen’s death stating Israel was afraid of a vengeance attack from the Iranian- backed militia.

Several pro-Hezbollah social networks accounts published pictures of a male, believed to be the departed, standing in front of the Shrine of Sayyida Zainab inDamascus While another tweeted an image of a cars and truck driving towards the Al-Aqsa Mosque yard, utilizing popular significance indicating the freedom of Jerusalem from Israel.

Israel seldom talk about private military strikes in Syria however has actually acknowledged carrying out numerous raids inside the war-ravaged state given that2011 In the last 2 months, Israel is believed to have actually committed a minimum of 8 air campaign inside Syrian borders, most just recently in late June.

The so-called Jewish state has, nevertheless, confessed to targeting Iranian- backed positions in the nation, supposedly to avoid the advancement of an Iranian military fortress in the nation. Iran has actually been an essential ally of the Syrian federal government given that the civil war started in 2011.

Earlier this month, Iran and Syria signed a brand-new military cooperation offer planned to increase ties in between the 2 allies. Under the offer, Iran is set to assist enhance Syrian air defence systems.

Note: Correction made at 14: 30 on 22 July 2020 to saw the image of the departed revealed him standing in front of the Shrine of Sayyida Zainab and not the Dome of the Rock