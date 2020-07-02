‘Hezbollah attempted to recruit Arab Israelis as spies’ – Middle East Monitor

Israel’s domestic security service, Shin Bet, unmasked yesterday that it has arrested two Israeli citizens in Majd Al-Krum accused of spying for the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah. The suspects, both women, were arrested on 6 June having been under investigation carrying out a meeting a year ago in Turkey with a Lebanon-based journalist, Beirut Hamud, who is also an indigenous of the northern Israel town.

Hamud was herself interrogated by Shin Bet back in 2013 on suspicion of contacting Hezbollah activists during a conference in Morocco in 2008. She later moved to Lebanon where she married Lebanese journalist Bilal Bizari. Both benefit Al-Akhbar newspaper, which is connected to Hezbollah.

Hamud and Bizari are both accused of attempting to recruit both Arab-Israeli women as spies. According to the Jerusalem Post, the suspects were both released conditionally following initial investigation.

Shin Bet also reportedly called Bizari in Lebanon informing him which they were aware that he was recruiting for Hezbollah and that he should stop trying to recruit Israeli citizens. Part of a recording of the phone call was made public.

“Send greetings to your commander in Hezbollah… in the near future there will be a few surprises for him from us,” a Shin Bet agent can be heard saying.

“We will continue to work resolutely to monitor and thwart any espionage or terrorist activities by Hezbollah,” stressed the security agency. It described the “exploitation of Israeli citizenship to aid terrorist and espionage activities” as a “very serious” issue.

