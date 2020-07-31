HEYSTOP Nintendo Switch Case – Nintendo Switch Carry Case Pouch + Switch Cover Case + HD Switch Screen Protector + Thumb Grips Caps for Nintendo Switch Console Accessories



Nintendo Switch Accessories Kit



Nintendo Switch Carry Case + Nintendo Switch Case Clear Cover + Switch Glass Film + Joy-Con Thumb Cap Large Capacity / Full Protection / Shock Resistance, make your Switch even more portable & travel friendly.

Nintendo Switch Clear Case Dockable



Easy Access

The perfectly aligned cutouts ensure full access to all buttons & ports.

Joy-Con Thumb Grips

6 pairs of silicone touch points thumb grips caps, comfort and accuracy, prevent original joystick caps from corrosion and spalling.

Fit In The Dock

Allowing docking in the dock station, Hard Shell Case can be put into the dock and no need to frequently to put on and take off the case.

Nintendo Switch Carry Case



Good protection

With 8 game cards and a zipper component, Nintendo Switch EVA Carry Case and Soft microfiber interior, which effectively protects your device from scratches and falls.

Special groove design for Joycon

There are two joycon slots on the bottom of the storage case that perfectly fit the game console.

Great storage capacity

Designed with plenty of space to store your Nintendo Switch, game cards, Joy-Cons, Joy-Con Straps, cables, headphones, AC adapter and other accessories.

