Heyhoe Flint Trophy: Nat Sciver century helps Diamonds to narrow win over Lightning | Cricket News





Nat Sciver blazed a trail for the Northern Diamonds with a century and 2 wickets

Nat Sciver scored a century and declared 2 wickets in a great overall efficiency to guide Northern Diamonds to a nine-run success over Lightning in their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy clash at Emirates Riverside.

Sciver starred with the bat, scoring the very first hundred in the competitors from 106 balls, enabling the Diamonds to post a competitive overall of 226 from their 50 overs, recuperating from 24-4.

Lightning skipper Kathryn Bryce declared 5 wickets and scored a half-century, however it was insufficient to avoid the visitors from dropping to their 2nd defeat in a row.

Sciver, Jenny Gunn and Linsey Smith notched 2 wickets each to clinch Diamonds’ 2nd …