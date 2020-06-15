Hey is a wildly opinionated new email service from the makers of Basecamp

With the world now in a seemingly permanent state of crisis, may very well not be in the market for a new email address. And why would you be? Even in the most readily useful of times, getting a new email address includes all the hassle of changing your phone number, without the minor upgrades that a new phone brings. Changing your email address feels like a pointless struggle in a world where the existing options, however unremarkable, work basically fine. Like changing banks, really. Or getting into a new apartment in the same building.

In any case, I’m sorry to report that it’s time for you to consider getting a new email address. The reason is Hey, a new email service from Basecamp. It’s a genuinely original take on messaging that is like the first interesting thing to happen to email since clever apps like Mailbox and Sparrow repurposed your Gmail account, and it’s available in an open beta starting today. With a $99-a-year cost and some pungent opinions about how precisely email should work, Hey is maybe not for all and even most people. But if you find yourself chafing at the stagnation of Gmail and Outlook, or are just searching for a method to screen out most people who ever send you a message, Hey is worth considering.

“The last time I think anyone was really excited about email was like 16 years ago, when Gmail launched,” says Jason Fried, Basecamp’s founder and CEO. “Not much has changed since then. … We’re trying to bring some new philosophical points of view.”

The core insight of Hey is that, after 16 years of Gmail and Outlook and years more of Hotmail as well as other services before that, we’ve got a good clear idea of what email actually is. And in Hey’s view, email is ostensibly three things. It’s things you need to respond to, things you want to read, and receipts. Each gets their own home within the app, and basically nothing else is welcome.

All of this is in keeping with one of the new philosophical points of view Basecamp wanted to bring to Basecamp, which is that made people should email you. When some body first sends a message to your Hey.com email address, it arrives in a holding pen for first-time senders. At your leisure, it is possible to browse the various people, newsletters, and marketing messages all dreaming about a spot in your inbox. From there it is possible to decide where they belong — or that they don’t belong in your email at all. With a click of a thumbs-down button, the sender disappears forever. (Unless you just take pity in it and restore them to the inbox via a setting elsewhere in the app.)

“You actually get less email — that’s the thing we’re trying to get to,” Fried says.

But with Hey, you don’t just decide what comes into your inbox — you decide where it should go. If you screen a first-time sender in, automagically they’ll visit Hey’s inbox — which, for zero good reason, Hey calls the Imbox. (It’s short for “important box,” with no thank you.)

Email from friends, family, and coworkers you’ll likely wish to keep in the Imbox. All unread email appears on the top, and previously read email sits underneath in reverse-chronological order. Gmail asks one to archive old emails and search them if you need to; Hey keeps every thing in full view, giving the whole concept of Inbox Zero a fat middle finger.

A lot of necessary email consists of receipts, shipping notifications, and other ephemera, and Hey lets you filter all that into a section called “Paper Trail.” And for longer reads, like editorial newsletters or electronic catalogs, there’s a section called “The Feed” designed to allow you to browse: the email inbox as RSS reader.

But think about emails that truly require a response? Those messages manage to get thier own section, too. Below every email is one button that says “reply now,” and a second labeled “reply later.” Click the latter one and the message gets put into an attractive pile at the bottom of your Imbox. When you’re ready to reply, click the reply-later stack to see your emails that need responses in a clever side-by-side view called “focus and reply,” with the original in one pane and your response in yet another. The setup allows you to plow through a big stack of emails quickly, and it’s a significant improvement on the hopscotching around that Gmail and Outlook require.

The final category Hey makes space for is emails that, for whatever reason, you wish to have close by. Maybe it’s a movie ticket, or a boarding pass, or a receipt. You can mark the message to be “set aside” and it will appear in a dedicated viewer when you need it.

Hey also offers a file viewer to see every attachment in your inbox, which may seem like something Gmail might have considered to build in the past 16 years. (Outlook did.) Click “All Files” and you’ll see the attachments people have sent you backwards chronological order, which is hardly revolutionary but could possibly be a revelation for Gmail users. (One quibble: you can’t preview a file by clicking it; as an alternative a click the thumbnail image will download the file to your computer.)

If you’re a labels person, you can include labels to produce custom groupings for your emails. But you will find no stars, flags, or other ways of differentiating your emails, because in Hey’s opinion those are “workaround hacks that can mean one of a million things,” Fried said. Reply or reply maybe not: there is no star, and there is no flag.

Another nice touch in Hey is a feature called Clippings. If you see something in an email that you like, it is possible to highlight it, and and it surely will be put into a collection of other highlights that you could view anytime. (Think Kindle highlights, but also for email.) It’s nothing you couldn’t do in a plain text file, but I will see it becoming a lovely archive for digital packrats — specially for those reading a lot of newsletters in their inboxes. Or you might just put it to use for fast access to confirmation numbers as well as other handy details.

Because it’s a soup-to-nuts email platform and not a new user interface for Gmail or Exchange, Hey can do other strange and powerful things. You can merge disparate email threads into one for easier browsing, for instance. (It won’t affect the way the recipient views the email on their end.) Or you can change the subject line of an email to something more beneficial to you, without changing it for the person you’re corresponding with.

“Most apps think they’re the center of the world.”

Hey has other opinions. It blocks all tracking pixels, disabling read receipts and other surveillance. It will insist that you use two-factor authentication, for instance — and via QR code, too; none of that insecure SMS business. It enables you to try it out before charging you, but limited to 14 days. Its apps will not notify you of any new email at all if you don’t tell them to, and Hey is so wonderfully skeptical about the idea of email generally speaking that you’ll have to enable notifications on a per-sender basis.

“Most apps think they’re the center of the world. They’re the most important thing in the world. They’ve got to push everything to you,” Fried says. “We’re not that important.”

Hey isn’t the first independent email platform to reach since Gmail; privacy-focused ProtonMail, for example, has been available to the public since 2016. Silicon Valley has lately been enamored of Superhuman, a $30-a-month service that uses Gmail’s servers to supply a speedy alternate interface. (It is also still in closed beta after six years, reinforcing the idea that it’s a country club for the most self-important emailers in business.)

Hey is less expensive than Superhuman, but it’s a lot more expensive than a Gmail or Outlook.com account. And stodgy as those giants are, they also have developer ecosystems full of extensions that will replicate various aspects of Hey’s offering. You may possibly also opt in to one of many services that re-skins Outlook or Gmail, such as for instance Mailplane, Airmail, or Newton (no regards to the author).

But I’m uncertain any of them match Hey for the sheer audacity. Basecamp is just 56 people, and in 2 yrs, they spun up an email platform and built six indigenous clients — iOS, Android, web, Mac, Windows, and Linux. After frequent promotion by Fried and his co-founder, David Heinemeier Hansson — they’ve more than 650,000 Twitter followers between them — more than 50,000 individuals have joined a waiting list to try Hey. Over the next couple of weeks, they’ll let people in off the waiting list to begin utilizing it.

“It’s the most ambitious thing we’ve ever done.”

Fried is under no illusions he is planning to crush Gmail. “It’s the most ambitious thing we’ve ever done,” that he says. “And also, I would say, the stupidest thing we’ve ever done — in, like, the most positive sense of the word. We’re just saying we want to provide an alternative. We want to do some things that we think fundamentally need to be done to solve email.”

Unlike most founders I’ve spoken with, Fried says he’ll be happy if Hey can attract 100,000 customers. A version for businesses will launch later with features for teams, and could help Hey expand beyond a preliminary audience of Basecamp cultists and productivity nerds.

In the meantime, Hey is giving email users everywhere some fresh new ideas to consider. And it’s giving the tech giants something they desperately need: competition.