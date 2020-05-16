Heung-min Son set for Tottenham training return after national service | Football News





Heung-Min Son has additionally recovered from a damaged arm throughout the coronavirus suspension

Tottenham ahead Heung-Min Son has returned to London and will resume training this week after finishing his national service in South Korea.

The 27-year-old hung out in Seoul after finishing his obligatory national service within the South Korean Military Corps, the place he completed among the many high 5 performers.

He made his manner again to London on Saturday and won’t should self-isolate except he exams constructive for coronavirus, in keeping with Premier League and authorities protocols.

Son was given an exemption which diminished his army service as he performed within the national crew which gained the Asian Games in 2018

That means Son is set to be again on the membership’s Hotspur Way training floor subsequent week for solo classes and may very well be free to hitch in group training as and when the Premier League permits it.

The coronavirus pandemic has allowed Son to totally recuperate from a damaged arm, which appeared set to rule him out for the season, whereas additionally giving him an opportunity to hold out his national service with out it impacting on his profession.

He was attributable to serve 21 months however earned an exemption after being a part of his national crew which gained the Asian Games in 2018 and, consequently, solely needed to full three weeks.