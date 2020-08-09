‘He’s the best striker in the world’ – Abraham aims to match Bayern Munich ace Lewandowski

The 22- year- old forward thinks the Poland global is the standard by which others ought to be evaluated

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham states that Robert Lewandowski is the standard that other strikers should go for and included that it is his target to achieve the level the Bayern Munich gunman is presently dipping into.

The 22- year- old saw from close quarters the quality of the Poland global as the Blues crashed out of the Champions League 7- 1 on aggregate to the Bundesliga champs on Saturday, having actually suffered a thumping 4- 1 loss in Germany.

Although Abraham got the alleviation for Frank Lampard’s side, the night belonged to Lewandowski, who scored two times to take his tally to 13 in the Champions League for the 2019-20 season and 53 in all competitors.

“For me he is the best striker in the world right now and that is the level I have to get to and better,” Abraham stated of the 31- year- old in an interview with the Telegraph

“That is what I aspire to be and coming here and playing against him is a great learning curve, a great experience for me. Building to next season and onwards I have to build myself to get to those levels.”

Abraham is looking for to enhance on a project in which he scored 15 Premier League objectives in 34 getaways, and saw Chelsea surface 4th in the Premier League, …