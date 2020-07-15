He’s been working with police to prevent crime for years. His grandson was killed in crossfire this month

His grandfather, John Ayala, told CNN the support of the surrounding community is helping Davon’s family deal with the young boy’s death.

“We’re getting through it,” Ayala, a local activist, said Tuesday. “And one of the reasons we’re getting through it is because members of our community is fed up. And they’ve been out with us for the last nine days walking and marching and informing people, ‘we’re not going to take it any longer.'”

“The violence has to stop. Especially the shooting of young people,” he said.