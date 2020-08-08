He’s been stung 1,000 times for science

The entomologist and chemist gets stung by pests to comprehend the discomfort they produce, why they produce it and how they produce it. It’s all in the name of science.

“I’ve been called many things over my lifetime, but I think some of my favorites are ‘King of Sting,’ and ‘The Connoisseur of Pain,'” Schmidt states. He’s certainly put in the work to should have both those titles.

“I’ve probably been stung at least a thousand times,” Schmidt states. “A lot of them were boring stings.”

What’s a “boring sting”? “Any time you work with honeybees, sooner or later you get a pinch, so you get stung. You hardly count those.”

An unexpected ant bite influenced his profession

Schmidt’s fascination with discomfort started by mishap when he was aPh D. trainee at the University of Georgia. “I was a chemist and I was looking for interesting projects that I could do in chemistry which involved insects,” Schmidt remembers. “I was down in Georgia and I got stung by a harvester ant … They really hurt, and I thought, ‘Ow, chemistry right here.'” That set him off on a journey to attempt to comprehend the science behind the venom and the discomfort. “I thought, ‘I’ll go out and compare a bunch of other stinging insects and see how different they are in chemistry,'” Schmidt keeps in mind. “In the process you get stung by yellow jackets, paper wasps, fire ants, solitary wasps, and I would record.” For more wonderful and motivating stories about the world around us, check out Great Big Story, a brand-new podcast by CNN. He …

