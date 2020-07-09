Hershey’s reveals Halloween candy lineup in July, adds 4 spooky candies to repertoire

If you said crunchy leaves, cool breezes or literally other things fall-like, well, we don’t know what to tell you, because ready or not, Hershey’s is here using its Halloween candy drop.

The chocolate brand has rolled out four new chocolates ready for the spooky holidays.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The new lineup was announced Wednesday and includes Reese’s Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat Witch’s Brew, Hershey’s Vampire Milk Chocolate Kisses and Hershey’s Cookies’N’ Crème Fangs.

According to a press release for the haunting new candies, both Franken-Cups and Witch’s Brew will have a green crème, which will be paired with peanut butter for the Reese’s, and along with a marshmallow flavor for the KitKat.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

As for the Vampire Kisses, each will undoubtedly be filled with an on-point “bright red, strawberry-flavored crème.” The Cookies ‘N’ Crème Fangs seemingly will be the same candy bar you already know (and maybe love), but with the “additional flare” of looking like the bars have fangs.

Each candy will undoubtedly be available nationwide for a small time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But, seeing as it’s barely mid-July, you’ve got a few months to really amp up those creepy cravings. Maybe this fun-sized milkshake can sate your sweet treat desires in the meantime.