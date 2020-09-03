Herschel Walker’s Son Obliterates Black Lives Matter: They’re ‘A Terrorist Organization’

Christian Walker, the gay son of NFL legend Herschel Walker, simply spoke up to blast Black Lives Matter in a brand-new video, presuming regarding call them “domestic terrorists.”

Herschel Walker’s Son Blasts Black Lives Matter

“Anybody who honestly cares about black people could not support Black Lives Matter — it’s a terrorist organization, and personally I think it’s the KKK in blackface,” Walker stated in a video published to social networks by the Log Cabin Republicans, which is America’s biggest Republican company devoted to representing the LGBT neighborhood.

Walker, who resides in Los Angeles, went on to state that he was at very first scared however then infuriated when he saw the violent rioting and robbery occurring on the streets of the California city.

“I was on the roof of my building in Los Angeles, and I was looking around town and the whole town was on fire because of radical BLM domestic terrorists,” he stated. “There were 12 helicopters in the sky. I was freaking out, and all anyone had to say was, ‘Oh, let me go post a black square on Instagram!’ And I said, ‘Oh, no-no-no, I’m not giving up my country up to the radical left.’”

