Herschel Walker powerfully sticks up for Trump but misconstrues protesting athletes

By
Jackson Delong
-
Apparently, that story includes a President who’s absolutely not a racist, as his long time pal former NFL player Herschel Walker, previous United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and the Senate’s just Black Republican, Tim Scott, consistently stressed. (You’re forgiven if you’re believing: “Doth protest too much.”)

But that “great American story” likewise does not consist of … demonstration.

“Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our national anthem, and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice,” Walker said on Monday “I care about all of those things, and so does Donald Trump. He shows how much he cares about social justice and the Black community through his actions. And his actions speak louder than any stickers or slogans on a jersey.”

Walker stated the above words on a night including speakers intent on minimizing the concept that Trump is a racist. Necessary maneuvering, provided how the President has actually reacted to a season formed by Black Lives Matter presentations.

Indeed, Walker took a very finely veiled swipe at the demonstrations that, in some methods, have actually specified sports over the previous couple of years. But like other critics, he distorted the circumstance– and even disregarded history.

As an entire, athletes aren’t protesting the flag. Nor are they protesting “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Rather, they’re protesting authorities cruelty versus Black Americans– how bigotry can take simple haven in a system that frequently stops working to hold officers responsible for the racial …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 39

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR