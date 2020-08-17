Herrera believes ‘fantastic’ Rico can replace injured PSG first choice goalkeeper Navas against RB Leipzig

The Ligue 1 champs’ No 1 runs out the Champions League semi-final however the Spanish midfielder believes the back-up can shine in the huge video game

Ander Herrera is positive Sergio Rico can properly substitute injured goalkeeper Keylor Navas in Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League semi-final clash with RB Leipzig.

Navas has actually begun 34 video games in all competitors this season, consisting of 8 in the Champions League, however he has actually been dismissed of the Leipzig tie with a hamstring injury.

He brought up late on in Wednesday’s impressive 2-1 resurgence win over Atalanta and was changed by back-up keeper Rico, who is now set to begin in Lisbon onTuesday

That was on-loan stopper Rico’s ninth look of the season and Herrera has actually backed the previous Fulham loanee– and two-time Europa League winner with Sevilla– to step up.

“We have three fantastic goalkeepers. Sergio Rico has already won several Europa League titles. He has already shown that he is ready to help this Tuesday,” he stated.

Herrera began the Atalanta match however was removed prior to his side staged a remarkable fightback, the Ligue 1 giants scoring two times in the area of 149 seconds to remain on course for a.