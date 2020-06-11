Hero soldier Bagrat Aleksanyan would have turned 25 today – Panorama

Today, June 11, marks the birthday anniversary of Bagrat Aleksanyan, an Armenian soldier who heroically fell while defending the Artsakh borders during the 2016 April War unleashed by Azerbaijan. The hero soldier would have turned 25 today.

Bagrat lived in Yerevan’s Arabkir district, though his family was originally from the Hadrut region of Artsakh. He had forced his family to repatriate from Russia in order that he could join the Armenian military.

He served in the army together with his brother, Samvel, but opposed the idea of both of them serving in exactly the same platoon in order that, as that he confessed to a friend, one of these could survive if “something unexpected” happened.

Bagrat Aleksanyan lost his life on 2 April throughout heated battles near Jabrayil (Jrakan), fighting till the final bullet. He was on the list of 18 servicemen whose bodies were came back to the Armenian side on April 10.

The soldier was posthumously awarded with the Medal for Courage of Armenia.