Hero Open: Sam Horsfield fires 63 to earn share of lead at Forest of Arden | Golf News



















2:32



The leading shots from day 2 at Forest of Arden, including record-breaker Miguel Angel Jimenez and a terrific surface from early leader Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez.

The leading shots from day 2 at Forest of Arden, including record-breaker Miguel Angel Jimenez and a terrific surface from early leader Sebastian GarciaRodriguez .



Sam Horsfield stormed into contention for his maiden European Tour title as he signed up with Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez at the top of the Hero Open leaderboard at the midway phase.

Just a week after shooting a spectacular 61 on day 3 at Close House, Horsfield delighted in another wonderful Friday as he fired a nine-under 63 to connect the Spanish clubhouse leader on 13 under par – 3 strokes clear of the field at Forest of Arden.

Miguel Angel Jimenez is 5 behind after a 72

Thomas Detry leads the chasing pack after he returned a set of 67 s, while the record-breaking Miguel Angel Jimenez was not able to struck the heights of his opening 63 as a 72 kept the veteran at 8 under, simply 5 strokes off the speed heading into the weekend.

Garcia Rodriguez had actually burnt to the turn in 29 on Thursday, however his scoring was even more sedate in the 2nd round as he birdied the 2nd and seventh prior to providing one back at the 8th, and he was still simply one under for the day after a birdie at 12 and another bogey at 15.

But he made a great 4 at the long 17 th and fist-pumped with some threat after a birdie putt dropped on the last green, and his clubhouse lead stayed undamaged up until Horsfield rose into the mix late in the day.

Sam Horsfield raced into the hunt with a 63

Horsfield made an incredible start to his round when, after a birdie at the very first, he holed a 110- lawn wedge at the 4th for an eagle-two and he included back-to- back birdies at 6 and 7 as he raced to 9 under par.

The young Englishman, who was mentored by Ian Poulter at Woburn, kept his momentum streaming after the turn and got 4 additional birdies, and he insisted he was delighting in to opportunity to complete on Tour and not putting himself under excessive pressure to carry out.

“I’m just having fun, it’s nice to be playing tournament golf again, it’s been a while for everyone and I’m just thankful of that, to get some tournaments going,” stated Horsfield, who ended up in a tie for 10 th at recently’s BritishMasters “I’ve been looking forward to it for a while and I’m simply enjoying it.

Jimenez confessed he did not putt well adequate

“It’s different out here, not the same as what we’re used to but it’s just the world that we’re living in at the moment and you’ve just got to make the most of. We have a great opportunity to come out here and play tournament golf and I’m thankful that the European Tour and everyone involved have been able to make that happen.”

And there were no rewards for thinking which part of his round he most delighted in on Friday.

“Holing a wedge from 110 yards on four was an obvious highlight,” he included. “I was a little disappointed not to birdie the third, but then obviously to hole out eagle on four made up for that and set the day up. I just got on a bit of a roll, birdied the par five 12th, then holed a nice 20 footer on 15 and ended up with a nine under round.”

Get the very best costs and book a round at one of 1,700 courses throughout the UK & & Ireland

Jimenez, on the other hand, was still indulging in the events for his record-breaking 707 th European Tour look, although he was preparing to do some additional deal with his putting after an aggravating day on the greens.

“The greens are superb, there’s no excuse,” stated the 56- year-old. “I’m going to eat something, smoke a cigar, hit some shots have a good session of putting. I struggled today on the greens, four lip-outs. The game isn’t as good as yesterday, I made a few three-putts – it’s not the way you like it.”