Hero Open: Miguel Angel Jimenez celebrates record 707th European Tour start | Golf News





Miguel Angel Jimenez makes a record 707 th start today

Miguel Angel Jimenez has actually been recalling at his “amazing” profession as he prepares to make more European Tour history at today’s Hero Open.

Jimenez makes his 707 th start at Forest of Arden, breaking the enduring record of Sam Torrance, and he insisted he still takes pleasure in playing as much as he did when he made his Tour launching 32 years earlier.

JImenez turned professional 32 years earlier and has actually won 21 Tour titles

The evergreen 56- year-old, who as soon as credited “good food, good wine and good cigars” as essential to his durability, gathered the very first of his 21 European Tour titles in 1992, when he had fun with world No 1 Nick Faldo in the last round of the Belgian Open.

He ended up being the earliest winner on Tour when he edged out Thomas Pieters and Richard Green in a play-off at his house Open de Espana in 2014, 5 months after his 50 th birthday, and he has actually had numerous minutes to savour in his vibrant life and profession.

“It’s amazing, you never think when you start what you are going to achieve,” statedJimenez “With the years passing I hold some various records, and now this one that Sam Torrance still holds today, I connected with him recently.

“It’s been 32 years moving the world using variousTours Getting to this point and recalling it’s fantastic. So numerous gamers in these 32 years. Playing with Seve – our coach – Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger [Woods], PhilMickelson All various generations, and now I’m with the brand-new ones showing up.

“Over these 32 years it has actually been fantastic, not just for the 707 competitions I will reach today. You never ever consider the number of competitions you will play in your life. I understood in the last number of years – the method I am playing and feeling on the golf course – that this would be the next target, and here we are.

“Looking back, having reflections, I’ve had some great experiences. I had my very first success in 1992 at the Piaget Open inBelgium I played in the last round with Nick Faldo when he was on cloud nine.

Being assistant captain to Seve at the 1997 Ryder Cup was a happy minute

“Seve was on the side. My English now is bad – you can think of how it was 28 years ago! I stated to him, ‘what am I going to state?’ He informed me, ‘state what you wish to state, you are the winner. People will not comprehend anything, do not fret!’

“Being assistant captain to Seve in 1997 at Valderrama, then I played my first Ryder Cup in 1999, so looking back, so many great things. Winning four times in Hong Kong, winning at Wentworth in 2008, the flagship tournament of the European Tour, and I was the first Spaniard to win what was then the Volvo Masters at Montecastillo. A beautiful life.”

Jimenez played the very first 2 rounds of recently’s British Masters with South African Brandon Stone, who was born a year after the Spaniard outperform the similarity Faldo to taste success for the very first time as an expert.

Jimenez equated to Sam Torrance’s look record recently

“That is something that happens every week now,” he included. “The last number of years, whenever I play the very first couple of rounds of the competition they do not reach my age in between the 2 people!

” I played a practice round recently with 2 French people that were 26, so I stated, ‘ah, you were born in 1994, that is my 5th year on Tour currently and I currently have a triumph prior to you are born!’

“So yes, you get used to it. It is nice because we are still making the same scores and you are still competitive there.”

While Jimenez celebrates his brand-new record, David Drysdale will likewise take pleasure in a substantial landmark as he plays in his 500 th European Tour occasion.

David Drysdale makes his 500 th look at the Hero Open

“I am very proud,” stated theScot “It has been 20 years of travelling the world and playing golf. It is not something you set out to achieve when you start playing professionally to play 500 events on the European Tour, but it is a fantastic achievement and I hope for many more.”

Unlike Jimenez, Drysdale has yet to raise any flatware on Tour, although he came agonisingly near a long-awaited maiden win in March when he lost to Jorge Campillo on the 5th play-off hole at the Qatar Masters.

“That has to got to be one of the highlights,” he stated. “I strike constant golf shots for 5 holes, he simply holed the putts which boggled the mind, however loads of highlights.

“There have actually been some unusual things occur, losing my card a couple of times in 2005, 2006 by a handful of euros 2 years in a row, certainly a lowlight however in general, the last lots or so years have actually all been highlights.

“The most significant emphasize is certainly the golf however the travel and individuals I have actually satisfied all over the world, and all the locations I have actually been. Being 18, 19 years of ages originating from Dunbar, I never ever believed I would go to all these great cities and see all these fantastic locations.

“We have friends all over the world and enjoy seeing when we come back to play, so that is the main highlight and being so fortunate that golf has given me this life.”