Hero of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan offers congratulations on Republic Day – Panorama

Hero of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan prolonged congratulations on Republic Day celebrated in Armenia on 28 May, highlighting that it’s a symbolic day for all Armenians because it summarizes the nation’s path and its transmission to future generations. His congratulatory message reads:

“On May 28, Armenia, Artsakh, and all Armenians across the globe rejoice the First Republic Day.

On 28 May 1918 the Armenian National Council introduced the institution of the unbiased Republic of Armenia, an emblem of the rebirth of the Armenian statehood. The First Republic of Armenia is a stable basis of Armenia’s statehood.

The restoration of statehood was essential for the Armenian folks. It was the First Republic that marked the beginning of the Armenian state considering, preservation of the Armenian id, re-institution and preservation of nationwide values.

May 28 is one of our nationwide symbols, which sums up the trail of the nation and its transmission to future generations.

Congratulations on May 28!

Long reside the Armenian statehood!”