‘Hero bikes’: how free bicycles are transforming the lives of Scotland’s key workers | UK news

A likelihood to clear the head after a annoying day; a secure and speedy means of journey in these anxious instances; the alternative to discover a longer-term way of life change: bicycles imply many alternative issues to the frontline workers in Edinburgh and Perth who've taken supply of lots of of so-called hero bikes.









Angela Smith, a cost nurse for a blood transfusion service, says: 'I love it. It's a tremendous factor that somebody simply gave their bike away and I've acquired it and might use it to get to work! Now I don't have to make use of public transport in these instances of Covid-19'



The Bike Station, a pushbike recycling charity, launched a scheme providing free bikes to NHS employees and different key workers in mid-April. It then needed to quickly freeze purposes after receiving 1,600. The charity is now calling for extra donations of undesirable bikes from companies and the public as its crew of six mechanics work spherical the clock to renovate the preliminary inventory.













Sarah Dickinson, an in-patient nurse supervisor at Marie Curie hospice in Edinburgh



Sarah Dickinson, an in-patient nurse supervisor at Marie Curie hospice in Edinburgh, says: “At the hospice, we’re on the frontline providing nursing care and support for dying people with and without coronavirus. Being outside really helps to clear my head after a busy day at work. I was keen to get some exercise in the fresh air when I saw The Bike Station were doing this initiative.”

Dickinson had not been on a bike since she was an adolescent, and was uncertain about what sort greatest suited her wants. "I was grateful to get all the advice," she says. "It's been great building up my bike confidence again."













John Marshall, a ScotRail practice presentation cleaner



John Marshall, a ScotRail practice presentation cleaner, normally acquired a elevate with colleagues to the Millerhill practice depot to the south-east of Edinburgh. He says: “We are not currently allowed to car share, so I put a message on Facebook looking for a bike, then one of my friends tagged me in this Bike Station scheme and I got one quick. The guys were brilliant.”













Nadia Remmo, a mail centre employee, says: ‘I’ve been ready to make use of the bike to maintain energetic throughout the lockdown and it’s simpler to commute to work’



The charity has been working for practically 20 years, refurbishing donated bikes and reusing elements with the intention of facilitating more healthy, happier and extra inexpensive journeys.













Ella Martin, a logistics coordinator who works in Edinburgh



Ella Martin is a logistics coordinator for Scran Academy, a catering social enterprise that free meals for the shielded and susceptible round Edinburgh. She says having a motorbike has remodeled her journeys: “I love how quickly I can get around now, and not having to worry about public transport. It feels safe.”













Sarah Davidson works in Western normal hospital in Edinburgh



Sarah Davidson, a physiotherapy help employee in drugs for the aged at Western normal hospital in Edinburgh, praises the “ease and freedom” of biking in from Leith to her office. Before lockdown, she used buses; she now hopes biking marks “a lifestyle change”.













Wendy Armstrong, an occupational remedy assistant



Likewise, Wendy Armstrong hopes her bike will immediate extra sustainable journeys. The occupational remedy assistant at the Astley Ainslie hospital, Edinburgh, says: “Last time I properly cycled was 20-odd years ago. The roads being quiet is the perfect time to build your confidence; it makes you feel a bit safer. This is the perfect opportunity to give cycling a shot and hopefully get rid of my car.”

