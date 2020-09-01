Herman Miller Sayl Task Chair: Tilt Limiter – Stationary Seat Depth – Height Adj Arms – Standard Carpet Casters – Black Base & Frame



“I knew that creating a work chair is one of designs greatest challenges, an intimidating project in every possible way, ” says Swiss designer Yves béhar. “There is no place to hide in a chair. Every part serves a structural or tactile purpose. ” béhar didn’t have to look far from his adopted home of San Francisco for the inspiration of his sayl task chair (2010). The geometry of the Golden gate bridge suspension system can be seen in the airiness of the chairs signature back. Its Name reflects the sailboats that pass beneath the famous bridge, and replacing the “I” in “sail” with a “Y” is a nod to the chairs innovative y-tower structure, which provides ample support. The ventilated elastomer back flexes with your body and permits free air circulation, and the four-setting tilt Limiter lets you adjust tension and range to your liking. Low-cost but high-concept, sayl took almost three years to create and is cradle to Cradle silver certified for sustainability. Although 90% recyclable, This task chair is no mere throwaway.

3D INTELLIGENT BACK – Sayl’s unframed 3D Intelligent back lets you stretch and move, striking a healthy balance between support and freedom. The elastomer strands of the suspension back vary in thickness and tension to provide greater support in the transition areas along the spine and less everywhere else to encourage a full range of seated movement.

POSTUREFIT SUPPORT -The construction of Sayl’s 3D Intelligent suspension back provides passive PostureFit sacral support, which allows your spine to maintain its natural S shape and empowers your body to maintain a healthful posture with less fatigue.

ADJUSTABLE SEAT HEIGHT – Seat height is adjustable between 15.5 and 20 inches high.

AESTHETIC CHOICES – Sayl’s unframed back and Y-Tower support create a striking visual aesthetic that reveals both the designer’s inspiration and intent, while the Eco-Dematerialized design of the work chair uses less material in more inventive ways to provide ergonomic support for people up to 350 pounds.

RESPONSIBLE DESIGN – Sayl products are product on three continents to reduce the distance between the factory and the buyer. This product contains no PVCs and its materials are almost entirely recyclable.