Herman Miller Sayl Ergonomic Office Chair with Tilt Limiter and Carpet Casters | Stationary Seat Depth and Arms | Black Frame with Black Rhythm Seat



Price: $510.00 - $463.25

(as of Jul 16,2020 19:17:24 UTC – Details)





POSTUREFIT SUPPORT -The construction of Sayl’s 3D Intelligent suspension back provides passive PostureFit sacral support, which allows your spine to maintain its natural S shape and empowers your body to maintain a healthful posture with less fatigue.

ADJUSTABLE SEAT HEIGHT – Seat height is adjustable between 15.5 and 20 inches high.

AESTHETIC CHOICES – Sayl’s unframed back and Y-Tower support create a striking visual aesthetic that reveals both the designer’s inspiration and intent, while the Eco-Dematerialized design of the work chair uses less material in more inventive ways to provide ergonomic support for people up to 350 pounds.

RESPONSIBLE DESIGN – Sayl products are product on three continents to reduce the distance between the factory and the buyer. This product contains no PVCs and its materials are almost entirely recyclable.