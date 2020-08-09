Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Office Chair with Tilt Limiter and Carpet Casters | Adjustable PostureFit SL, Arms, and Seat Angle | Medium Size B with Graphite Finish



When Bill Stumpf and Don Chadwick designed the Herman Miller Aeron Chair, they combined a deep knowledge of human-centered design with never-before-seen technology to create a task chair unlike any other. Now Aeron has been remastered in practically every way, resulting in a piece that better supports people and the types of work we do today. The 8Z Pellicle suspension seat and back is divided into eight zones of varying tension that cradle and support the body. The PostureFit SL backrest supports the spine while maintaining the natural forward tilt of the pelvis, with adjustable individual pads that provide lumbar support and stabilize the base of the spine for a more powerful seated posture. Whether leaning forward or reclining back, Aeron supports you through the entire range of motion, keeping your movements smooth and balanced. Design doesn’t get any more civilized.

REMASTERED DESIGN – While its iconic form has remained largely unchanged, the Aeron Chair has been remastered from the casters up. With the help of Don Chadwick, the chair’s original co-designer, Herman Miller has updated Aeron to incorporate more than 20 years of research on the science of sitting, as well as advancements in materials, manufacturing, and technology.

HIGH QUALITY MATERIALS – Across Aeron’s 8Z Pellicle elastomeric suspension seat and backrest, eight latitudinal zones of varying tension envelop you as you sit, delivering greater comfort and ergonomic support. The new 8Z Pellicle also allows body heat to pass through to help maintain an even and comfortable skin temperature.

COOLS & VENTILATES – Sitting in one position reduces the natural pumping action of the muscles that deliver nutrients to the spine. As you sit in Aeron, however, the tilt allows the chair to move seamlessly with your body, so shifting between forward and reclining postures is smooth and balanced throughout the entire range of recline.

SIZES FOR EVERY BODY – With chairs, one size does not fit all people. Based on an ends-to-the-middle design approach, Aeron comes in three sizes (A, B, and C) to provide an inclusive fit that delivers the same level of comfort to the largest range of anthropometric body types of any office chair.

ERGONOMIC SUPPORT – For individuals sitting in Aeron, cross-performance design means the ergonomic chair fully accommodates the widest possible range of activities and postures people adopt while working, from intense, forward-facing focus to relaxed, contemplative recline.