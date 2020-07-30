Herman Cain, US ex-presidential candidate, dies after contracting Covid

Image copyright

Herman Cain, the Republican pizza chain CEO who ran for president in 2012, has actually passed away after contracting Covid-19

Mr Cain, 74, was hospitalised after being identified with the illness previously this month.

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” a message published on his main site stated.

He was an advocate of President Trump and is among the most prominent Americans to pass away with the infection.

His social networks accounts had actually been supplying routine updates on his condition. On 7 July, a post from his Twitter account stated “doctors are trying to make sure his oxygen levels are right”.

“This is a tough virus,” it stated. “Please continue praying.”

Who was Herman Cain?

Born in Tennessee to a janitor and a cleaner, Mr Cain went on to study for a degree in mathematics and a master’s in computing.

He worked otherwise as a Baptist minister, a radio talk program host and as a business person.

Mr Cain was a supporter of a flat tax system and ran for workplace after a stint as CEO of Godfather’s Pizza.

During his run, he informed press reporters he would not stand for any “gotcha questions”.

“And when they ask me who is the president of Ubeki-beki-beki-beki-stan-stan, I’m going to say you know, I don’t know. Do you know?”

He at first showed popular, however later on discovered himself at the centre of a variety of unwanted sexual advances accusations.

Although he rejected the allegations versus him, his appeal quickly suffered and he suspended his project. Mitt Romney later on ended up being the Republican candidate in a not successful race versus President Barack Obama’s quote for a 2nd term in workplace.

In 2019, Mr Trump sounded him out to rest on the Federal Reserve Board, however he withdrew his election after a number of Republican senators declined to back his visit.

However, Mr Cain continued to back Mr Trump and appeared at a rally held by the president in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on 20 June.

He was confessed to health center after getting in touch with coronavirus on 1 July.