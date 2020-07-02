Herman Cain is hospitalized with coronavirus – after going to Trump’s Tulsa rally WITHOUT a mask

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized with the coronavirus after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa last month.

He was admitted Wednesday to an Atlanta-area hospital, is doing well and is maybe not on a ventilator, according to Newsmax, where that he hosts the weekly show ‘Herman Cain’s America.’

Cain attended Trump’s disastrous June 20th rally in Tulsa, where eight members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus and the campaign staff had to self-isolate afterward in case there is infection.

Few attendees wore masks or socially distanced at President Donald Trump’s rally

At 74, Cain is in the high-risk group for the herpes virus because of his age. He’s also a cancer survivor – in 2006, Cain bet a diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer, which also had spread to his liver.

He tweeted a photo of himself in the stands with what: ‘Here’s just a several #BlackVoicesForTrump at tonight’s rally! Having a fantastic time!’

His staff said in a statement there is ‘no way to know for certain how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus.’

He tested positive on June 29 and was hospitalized on July 1. Cain was not wearing a mask nor following social distancing protocols in the photo from the Tulsa event. The rally, which only had 6,200 attendees in an event space that may hold 19,000 – did not become the campaign comeback the Trump team had hoped for.

The president came under fire for holding a rally as coronavirus cases were rising in Oklahoma and several states as the reopening process acquired. Few attendees wore masks or socially distanced.

Local health officials on the floor cautioned contrary to the rally and a number of businesses sued to stop it – a legal move that failed.

Trump postponed it by one day when it was originally scheduled on the anniversary of one of the worst racial riots in the country, which took place in Tulsa in 1921.

Additionally, a backyard speech the president was scheduled to give for individuals who couldn’t allow it to be into the BOK Center, where in fact the rally happened, was canceled when that he was along the way to Tulsa because the expected overflow crowds never materialized.

The Trump campaign bragged that they had given away 1 million tickets but a lot of were on line tricksters, who signed up for the free tickets but had no intention of attending.

Trump was reportedly furious when he saw the sea of empty blue seats awaiting him that night even though the White House denied any anger on his part.

And that he was criticized for using the racist phrase ‘Kung flu’ when talking about COVID-19. He also said he ordered less testing once he heard cases were on the rise – a statement White House officials later rushed to say was a joke.

Additionally, the Washington Post reported that videos and photos emerged showing that prior to the rally, workers removed 1000s of “Do Not Sit Here, Please!” stickers from seats in the BOK Center that were intended to mark recommended distances between attendees.

Herman Cain, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, now hosts a weekly show on Newsmax – Trump considered him last year for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board

President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally ended up being a disaster instead of the campaign comeback it had been designed to be

Cain, the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and former chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, ran for the 2012 presidential nomination.

His catchy 9-9-9 tax plan and strong debate performances made him a serious contender. But, in November 2011, that he faced allegations of sexual misconduct – all of which that he denied – and suspended his campaign in December.

Cain had been accused by two women of sexual harassment when that he served as CEO of the National Restaurant Association in the late 1990s. Later two more women came forward. Cain acknowledged that the restaurant organization made financial settlements to the complainants but denied any wrong doing.

But his campaign had not been able to recover from the scandal.

In April 2019, Trump considered Cain for a scheduled appointment to the Federal Reserve Board but he withdrew himself from consideration after several Republican senators said they would maybe not vote for his confirmation.