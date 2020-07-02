Herman Cain hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

CORONAVIRUS INFECTS 60 UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS STUDENTS ON SPRING BREAK VISIT TO MEXICO

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer,” Cain’s staff said on a message posted on social networking. “With God’s help, we are confident he will make a quick and complete recovery.”

Cain was diagnosed in 2006 with stage 4 cancer of the colon that metastasized to his liver and was given a 30 % chance of survival. He successfully underwent chemotherapy and has held it’s place in remission since.

Cain, who successfully steered food chains like Burger King and Godfather’s Pizza to profitability and served as chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, shot to national prominence in 2012 when he launched a bid to function as Republican presidential nominee. While he had a solid following among Tea Party activists and led in the polls at one time, his campaign was derailed when he was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct during his time as CEO of the National Restaurant Association in the late 1990s. He vehemently denied the claims but dropped out from the race.

Following his 2012 presidential bid, Cain launched THE New Voice, an advocacy group centered on tax reform, energy policy, and national security, and contains become a frequent commentator on news outlets.