Herman Cain dies from coronavirus

“You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal,” his authorities Twitter account stated.

Cain was thought about at an increased danger for coronavirus due to his age and history with cancer, according to United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance

In 2006, Cain was offered a 30% possibility of survival from phase 4 colon cancer that had actually infected his liver. He went through chemotherapy and surgical treatment to get rid of the cancer from his liver and was stated cancer complimentary in 2007.

He informed CNN in a 2011 interview that after beating cancer he felt he needed to do “something bigger and bolder,” leading him to choose to run for president.

Cain was born December 13, 1945 , in Memphis,Tennessee He is endured by his better half, Gloria, and their 2 kids, Melanie and Vincent, and grandchildren.

