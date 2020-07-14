Heritage party vows ‘crushing retaliation’ against Azerbaijani strikes targeting Armenian civilians – Armenian News

The opposition Heritage party has condemned the heavy fighting along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, promising a “crushing retaliation” against the adversary’s actions targeting Armenian civilians in the north-eastern region of Tavush.

In a statement on Tuesday, it also expressed a deep concern over the “conflict provoked by the Aliyev regime”, highlighting the statement by the Azerbaijani ambassador in Moscow as a reaffirmation of that country’s aggressive behavior (that “it doesn’t matter who launched the attack first”). The party insists that the kind of remark “poses a direct hazard to the life and vital activity of peaceful civilians in Armenia”, noting that the unmanned drones struck not only border villages (Movses and Chinari) but also the town of Berd, a central urban community in Tavush.

The party extends its full support to Armenia’s politico-military leadership in its efforts towards ensuring the security of state and protecting the civilian population’s right to life.

It also appeals to all the interested international bodies – particularly the countries acting as Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union – to take a prompt action to halt the aggressive attacks.

The party notes that the “language of parity” reflected in the earlier statements and calls have until now “proven ineffective” in terms of suppressing Azerbaijan’s proactive military actions. “The establishment and maintenance of peace in our region is the most important international challenge,” reads part of the statement.